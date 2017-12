NEW ORLEANS – A vehicle crashed through the side of a building on St. Bernard Avenue this morning, trapping the driver inside.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Prieur and St. Bernard.

Firefighters on the scene had to work their way into the building to free the driver since the vehicle was completely inside the building.

Crews removed one person on a stretcher.

