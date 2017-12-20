Love it, Like it, Hate it: Store-bought holiday cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There are really no holiday cookies on shelves are truly “good” for us, but it’s not all bad news in the bakery department! More & more stores are selling mini versions of decadent cookies, and there are other little sweet bites that can double as better-for-you cookies. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best bets for holiday cookies, and which have a full day’s worth of sugar in a single cookie!

LOVE IT!

Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies – by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve | GF, Low Carb

Classic Sugar Cookies – by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve | GF, Low Carb

Anna’s Swedish Thins

Per cookie: 21 calories – 3 grams carb - 1.5 grams sugar

Ingredients include wheat flour (white flour), sugar, oil, sugar…

LIKE IT!

French Twists – Puffed Pastry Twists by Barry’s Bakery (available at Rouses)

Per twist: 35 calories - 5.5 grams carb – 2.5 grams sugar

Ingredients include unbleached enriched flour (white flour), palm oil, beet sugar, cinnamon

Pepperidge Farm Chessman Sweet & Simple Cookies

Per cookie: 40 calories – 6 grams carb – 1.6 grams sugar

Ingredients include white flour, butter, sugar, cornstarch….

Eggnog Crunch Cookies | by Fancypants Baking Co

Per cookie: 50 calories – 7 grams carb – 0 fiber – 5 grams sugar – 1 gram protein

Ingredients include white flour, cane sugar, brown sugar, butter, cage-free eggs

Holiday Gingerbread | by Voortman Bakery

Made with real ginger – AND no artificial colors

Per cookie: 26 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 fiber – 2 grams sugar

Ingredients include white flour, sugar, vegetable oil, spices, colored with red radish extract

HATE IT!

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe Joe’s | by Trader Joe’s

Per cookie: 140 calories – 17 grams carb – 12 grams sugar

First three ingredients are sugar, white flour, oil.

LoftHouse Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookies

Per cookie: 160 calories – 26 grams carbohydrate – 16 grams sugar

Ingredients include sugar, white flour, margarine, eggs, corn starch, artificial colors like Red 3 & 40,Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 & 6, Yellow 5 & 6 Lakes, Blue 1 & 2, Blue 1 & 2.

Starbuck’s Frosted Snowman Cookie

Per cookie: 390 calories – 15 grams saturated fat – 45 grams carbohydrate – 23 grams sugar

Ingredients include white flour, butter, margarine, sugar, fructose, sugared egg yolks, egg whites, white confectionary coating, chocolate flavored confectionary coating….

