Landrieu touts infrastructure improvements in end-of-year report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu says every neighborhood in New Orleans will reap the benefits of the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure improvements that the city accomplished this year.

Landrieu highlighted the 2017 infrastructure achievements at a press conference held to celebrate the reopening of the new Joe W. Brown Park Bridge on Read Boulevard.

“Improving New Orleans’ aging infrastructure has been a major priority over the past seven years, and 2017 has been no different,” Landrieu said. "We are working harder than ever to build a strong foundation for the future and a more resilient infrastructure.”

This year, the City has broken ground on the following projects:

Nora Navra Library

Fleur De Lis Drive Road Construction Project

Youth Study Streets Project

Algiers Courthouse Renovations

New NOPD Second District Police Station

S. Galvez Street Reconstruction Project

Gert Town Natatorium

Michoud Blvd. Reconstruction Project

Hunter’s Field Playground Clubhouse

Keller Community Center

This year, the City has opened or completed the following projects:

NORD Milne NOLA FOR LIFE center

Nix Library

OC Haley Blvd. Revitalization Project

Aubry St. Infrastructure Improvement Project

Previewed New Water Towers at the Carrollton Water Plant

Renovated NOPD Third District Police Station and Training Academy

Reconstruction and opening of Wisner Blvd. Bridge

PUBLIC WORKS

The Department of Public Works (DPW) completed 31 projects with a total funding investment of over $92 million, resulting in more than 11 miles of newly paved streets and an additional 2.6 miles of bikeways. This work includes 13 roadway projects, two streetscape projects, two bridges, as well as 11 pedestrian paths and bikeway projects.

Some of the highlights are:

Roadway reconstruction of St. Bernard Avenue from Filmore Avenue to Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Repaving of Jackson Avenue roadway at S. Claiborne Avenue to Tchoupitoulas Street,

Replacement of Wisner Boulevard Bridge

Widening of Lake Forest Boulevard

French Quarter Sidewalk Improvement Program

DPW cleaned 17,434 catch basins (approximately 25% of the total of 68,092 catch basins citywide) and repaired 1,427 catch basins citywide.

This year, crews began work on pedestrian intersection and school safety zone projects which includes adding signage, refreshing lane markings, creating bike lanes and high-visibility crosswalks. More than 40 schools will have intersection and school zone striping refreshed.

French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project

For the first time in nearly 100 years, DPW completed major repairs on the 100 – 400 blocks of Bourbon Street as part of the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project. Work included removing and replacing the existing pavement, replacing and upsizing the existing drain lines, replacing the existing water lines, repairing the existing sewer lines, replacing the existing low pressure gas lines with high pressure gas lines, replacing and repairing the existing underground electrical conduit, installing new fiber optic conduits, and adding new streetlight foundations and security bollards.

DPW also completed the following work in 2017:

Filled more than 55,000 potholes;

Cleaned more than 102 miles of drain lines;

Installed more than 3,800 new permanent traffic signs and more than 600 new permanent street name signs;

Repaired more than 4,600 streetlight outages (approximately 99% of the City’s streetlights are operational; and

Installed more than 1,200 LED streetlights (over 43,000 of the City’s streetlights are now LEDs representing 80% of the City’s streetlight system).

CAPITAL PROJECTS ADMINISTRATION

In 2017, the Capital Projects Administration (CPA) completed 23 projects bringing the total of completed projects to 196, at a value of $339 million, of 264 in the Capital Program. The completed projects include:

NOPD Training Academy

NOPD Third District Station

Jackson Square Renovations

Pradat Park Pool and Pool House Repairs

Algiers Courthouse Roof and Exterior Repairs