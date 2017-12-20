Get the Skinny: Give the gift of wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Give the gift of wellness with these Molly's holiday gift ideas that you can really feel good about giving.

For Healthy Meal Prep:

The Obsessive Chef Cutting Board | $27

9x12 bamboo cutting board with precise measurements to ensure cuts are exact; with shapes to guide for small dice, fine dice, julienne, and more. Available at Target, World Market and online at GenuineFred.com.

Folding Digital Scale by Joseph Joseph | $30

Digital scale provides accuracy and convenience, folding compactly to be easily be tucked away in the utensil drawer. Available at JosephJoseph.com.

Dinner Winner by Fred & Friends | $20

Make mealtime fun for kids with this celebrate-as-you-go "board game" dinner tray!

For Food Science Buffs:

Molecular Gastronomy Kit | $45

Take food styling to a whole new level, combining food, chemistry and art with this Molecular Gastronomy Kit by Uncommon Goods. Tools and ingredients to change the look and feel of key ingredients: Turn liquids into gel cubes cubes. Transform vegetables into beads. Make dark chocolate into “spaghetti” - At UncommonGoods.com.

For Athletes:

RawBox & Runnerbox | $20-$40

Wellness-themed subscription boxes delivered right to your door. RawBox is filled with products raw, organic, no-sugar-added products; RunnerBox is filled with items ranging from nutrition fueling to exercise gear and skincare for runners, cyclists and triathletes.

Workout Apparel and Gear | $ varies

Splurge-worthy apparel from Lululemon, Athleta or locally owned Tasc Performance will always be appreciated.

For the nutrition-conscious foodie, our Eat Fit Tees and baseball caps are now available atShopEatFit.com or email EatFitNOLA@gmail.com to pick up in time for Christmas. Merchandise is available by region, including Eat Fit NOLA, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit Bayou, Eat Fit Acadiana, and more.

