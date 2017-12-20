Christmas Crisis! Santa Claus is in the hospital! Will he recover in time for the big day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIBODAUX, La. - At Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, it's beginning to look a lot like a Louisiana Christmas.

The tree is up.

The toy soldiers are guarding the halls.

And look who's here. It's Santa Claus. And he's here in the hospital at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, Louisiana, about an hour from New Orleans.

Santa is navigating the halls of the hospital without Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, but with the help of another to guide his way.

Santa Claus has Mrs. Claus to lead him and push his wheelchair around the hospital.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is there to make sure Santa is okay.

Wild Bill sees Santa is in rehab. Physical therapy, that is.

And that's where he's been for about a month.

Wild Bill asks Santa, "what happened Santa, did you get run over by a reindeer?"

Santa says, "no, maybe it was the snow from a few weeks ago."

Maybe it was the weather. Maybe it's the stress of the holiday season. It was something.

And that something gave Santa Claus a stroke. That's why he's here in the hospital.

Wild Bill says Santa is already on the road to recovery. Okay, maybe it's not the road to recovery, but at least it's the stairs to recovery. Santa is working out on the stair stepper exercise machine in physical therapy.

Santa is getting his appetite back, too. He's hungry. Hungry for the holidays and for the red beans and rice the hospital serves for lunch.

Santa is on a mission to fill up on hospital food so he can fill out his outfit.

For now, his prognosis is as bright, maybe even brighter than the red suit his family helps him get into.

You better watch out.

You better not cry.

You better not pout.

I'm telling you why.

As soon as Santa swaps that wheelchair for a sleigh, he's ready.

And just like always, Santa Claus is coming to town.