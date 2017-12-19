Would you eat it? Beet Latkes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

There are only two days left of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration of the Festival of Lights! Test Kitchen Taylor couldn't let the holiday go by without putting a twist on a Hanukkah classic: Beet Latkes.

Beet-and-Potato Latkes with Thyme 2 large baking potatoes, peeled and shredded 1 sweet onion, peeled and shredded 2 medium beets, peeled and shredded 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon thyme leaves 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1/4 cup canola oil Applesauce Sour cream In a large bowl, toss the potato, onion, and beets with the flour, thyme, pepper and the 1 teaspoon of salt. Add the eggs and mix well. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil until shimmering. Spoon three 1/2-cup mounds of the latke mixture; press lightly to flatten. Fry over moderate heat, turning once and adding 1 tablespoon of oil, until the latkes are golden and crisp on both sides, about 15 minutes. Repeat with the remaining beet mixture and 2 tablespoons of oil. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Serve with sour cream and applesauce.

