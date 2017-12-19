What are those flickering lights in the vacant World Trade Center building?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There are Christmas lights galore flickering here and there in downtown New Orleans and then there's this a random light show coming from the abandoned world trade center.

"It looks like there's a disco ball up there," says one woman we interviewed in front of Harrah’s Casino.

Throughout the years there's been a lot of controversy surrounding the vacant building.

Local developers Woodward Design and Build are the current owners, but plans to renovate the tower are reportedly on hold.

So for now people continue to speculate about the lights.

"I would think it's probably homeless people living up in there," says another woman we interviewed walking on Canal Street.

In its heyday, the world trade center building housed numerous foreign consulates and served as the headquarters for the port of New Orleans, but now there are more questions than answers.

What is going on up there?

"I have no idea," says a man we spoke with in front of Harrah’s Casino.

We reached out several times to Woodward Design and Build to try and find out more about the flickering lights. They have yet to return our phone calls.