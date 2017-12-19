Two women steal running vehicle from Magazine St. gas station, crash one block later

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two young women who stole a vehicle from a Magazine Street gas station only to wreck it one block later in a hit-and-run.

The two unidentified women, who appear to be in their late teens to early 20s, hopped behind the wheel of an unlocked vehicle that was left running on the corner of Magazine and Washington Avenue around 7:20 a.m. on December 15, according to the NOPD.

The women sped off down Washington for about one block before smashing into several parked vehicles.

They abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the two women, who were recorded by surveillance cameras at the gas station, are asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.