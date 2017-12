× Sobriety checkpoint planned for Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on the evening of December 21, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Terrebonne Parish.

The checkpoint will be manned by Louisiana State Police Troop C and local law enforcement agencies.

Motorists that witness hazardous situations are urged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the Louisiana State Police.