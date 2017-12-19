× Running to history: Ingram, Kamara first runners from same team since 1975 to earn Pro Bowl honors

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running backs Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have accomplished something not done since 1975.

The two were the first running backs from the same team to be selected to the Pro Bowl in 42 years. Ingram is second in the NFC with 1,420 yards from scrimmage. Kamara is 7th in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 1,336 yards. His team high 12 touchdowns is tied for second in the NFL.

Kamara and Ingram join four additional Saints in the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Drew Brees earns his 11th Pro Bowl bid, 10th as a Saint.

Defensive end Cam Jordan earns his 3rd Pro Bowl bid. Jordan has 10 sacks through 14 games.

Cornerback Marcus Lattimore joins Kamara as only two of four rookies to earn a Pro Bowl berth in 2017. Lattimore is only the fourth cornerback in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. He is the first since Eric Allen in 1995.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is the first Saints wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Joe Horn in 2004. Thomas ranks third in the NFL in receptions with 94.

The Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles tied with the most selections in the NFC. The Saints had 7 Pro Bowl selections in 2009, the season they won the Super Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday January 28th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.