Orleans Parish deputy accused of bringing drugs into jail for cash

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies faces charges for bringing drugs into the jail for an inmate with whom she was romantically involved.

The deputy is identified as Oshen Heilman. The department says she was hired in May of 2016.

According to a written statement announcing the deputy’s arrest, Heilman was booked with a list of charges including conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sexual battery, and malfeasance in office.

The department did not offer an explanation for the sexual battery charge.

The department says Heilman is cooperating with the investigation. It says Heilman was paid $500 to deliver the contraband into the Orleans Justice Center. According to the department’s statement, Heilman confessed to bringing drugs into the jail on three occasions.

According to the department, Heilman has been terminated and charges may also be brought against the inmates involved.