Oh Danny Boy: Irish Catholic from Indiana finishes his college career vs Notre Dame

As a youngster, Danny Etling watched Notre Dame play football in South Bend, Indiana.

Now, Etling’s final game as LSU starting quarterback is against the Irish January 1st in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Etling, a Purdue transfer, who played his high school football in Terre Haute, said the irony of the game and the opponent isn’t lost on him.

Etling said his mother is a graduate of St Mary's College, the all girls school that sits adjacent to the Notre Dame campus.

Etling has thrown 14 touchdown passes, and only 2 interceptions in 2017.

Tuesday, LSU formally announced James Cregg has its new offensive line coach. Cregg is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

He replaces Jeff Grimes, who left to be the offensive coordinator at BYU.