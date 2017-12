NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 22-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week.

Taylor LeBlanc was last seen around 8 p.m. around the intersection of North Rampart and St. Phillip Streets on December 17, according to the NOPD.

Leblanc was last seen wearing a multicolored sweater, gray pants and combat boots.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Taylor LeBlanc is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.