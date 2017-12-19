NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl from the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since December 16.

Teia Reddicks was last seen at her home in the 2200 block of Lizardi Street when she left to attend a birthday party, according to the NOPD.

Family members have attempted to contact Reddicks since then, but she has only responded to a cousin, and has not returned home.

She is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 104 pounds with long braided hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Teia Reddicks is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.