NBA player from New Orleans teaches boys a thing or two about proper table manners

NEW ORLEANS -- Greg Monroe, a graduate from Helen Cox high school in Harvey, is now in his seventh year in the NBA, but he has not forgotten his New Orleans roots.

His parents divorced in 1994, and he was raised in a single-parent home. Since making it to the NBA, he has started the Greg K. Monroe Foundation to help children from similar disadvantages.

On Tuesday, the foundation held its annual holiday etiquette luncheon for boys from its partner school, Edgar P Harney, at Café Reconcile.

The attendees are part of the foundation’s Gentlemen Summit program.

“Whether you’re at home, school or an important function, I want our boys to be prepared when they get to the table,” said Monroe. “I am happy that we can provide this experience and exposure for them."

The foundation provides a comprehensive program for middle school boys.

“This is truly a very fun and informative session for the boys," he said.

As part of this program, boys leave knowing how to give a firm handshake, tie a necktie, and all the skill-sets to being a true gentleman. Monthly speakers include community leaders and professional male role models who provide college readiness details, career information, and life skills.

Greg's mother Norma runs his foundation while her son is in season.

"He wants children to know that no matter what their situation is, single parent, or two parents, that you can achieve your dreams," said Norma. "Set a goal, be a respectful young adult, and accomplish your dreams just like Greg did."

The Gentlemen Summit (G Summit) is a year-round program for 5th - 8th grade students who are enrolled in Orleans and Jefferson parish school and live in a single parent household. We also provide an in-school program at Edgar P. Harney School. The program consists of monthly group activities. Sessions are designed to educate, empower and enrich students.