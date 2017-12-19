K-9 named Thor locates armed felon who ran from police in Slidell

SLIDELL – A K-9 named Thor chased down a suspect who ran from a St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office deputy in Slidell.

The deputy saw a red Infinity G5 run a stop sign around 2 a.m. on December 17 on Brookter Road in Slidell.

The driver of the Infinity, 24-year-old convicted felon Trequan Rollins, jumped out of the car and ran away before the deputy could reach the vehicle.

It was obvious to the deputy that Rollins was attempting to conceal a handgun in his waistband as he ran, according to the STPSO.

Rollings tossed a loaded semi-automatic handgun away near the intersection of Brookter and McCartney Court, before the deputy lost sight of him.

The deputy called for backup, and Thor quickly located Rollins hiding in a nearby backyard.

He was captured without further incident.

Deputies found 7.6 ounces of marijuana, 2.8 ounces of cocaine, a scale, plastic bags, and $640 in cash inside Rollins’ car.

Rollins was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on nine drug and weapons charges.