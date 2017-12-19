× J.K. Simmons to reign as Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS – Academy Award winning actor J.K. Simmons will reign as the king of Bacchus for the krewe’s 50th anniversary in 2018.

In his 40 years as a working actor, Simmons has appeared on Broadway, in films, on television, and as a voice actor in video games.

“We are elated that a highly accomplished actor of J.K. Simmons stature has agreed to join Bacchus as we celebrate our Golden Anniversary,” Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan said. “Fifty years ago the Krewe of Bacchus revolutionized Mardi Gras with new innovations which have created the Mardi Gras experience to be even more gratifying for residents and visitors alike.”

Bacchus started out in 1968 with 250 members and has grown into one of the biggest spectacles of the Carnival season with 1,600 members and 32 animated superfloats.

Bacchus rolls on Sunday, February 11, 2018, on the traditional Uptown parade route.