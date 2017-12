Cookin’ with Nino: Pesto Crusted Shrimp and Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CILANTRO PESTO CRUSTED GULF SHRIMP SAUTE

1 Pound Rouses wild caught Louisiana Shrimp 25 count peeled and deveined

1 bunch cilantro

3 cloves garlic

1/2 c. Rouses Sicilian Olive Oil

1/2 tsp. kosher or sea salt

1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper

1/4 c. pine nuts (or walnuts)

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2-3 bamboo skewers

HOW TO PREP

1. Combine cilantro, garlic,salt, black pepper, pine nuts or walnuts, cumin and red pepper flakes into a food processor

2.pour in olive oil gradually and continue until desired consistency is achieved.

3. Skew shrimp onto skewers and leave some space in between shrimp.

4. Coat shrimp generously with cilantro pesto on both sides.

5. Grill, bake, or pan sear until shrimp are turning pink.