Stocking stuffer steal: $3.45 million for this Norman Rockwell Christmas classic

NEW ORLEANS - If you're still shopping.

If you're still searching for something for someone.

Maybe it's a little stocking stuffer.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has what may be, about to be at the top of your Christmas list.

It's a Norman Rockwell original.

It's the original painting that appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on December 21, 1935.

The man with the plan to make it happen is Lyndon Lasiter. Lyndon works at the place where the Norman Rockwell painting is parked. That's for now.

And that place is M. S. Rau Antiques. The location is 630 Royal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130.

If you're interested, you can give them a call at 888-502-9460.

Lyndon has a lot for you to look at if you're still doing some holiday shopping.

He's got a painting from Monet. It's from 1882. It's of the cliffs at Normandy. The price tag is just under $5 million.

Or you might like a Van Gogh.

Lyndon's got a painting of fisherman by Van Gogh.

Wild Bill asks, "how much?"

Lyndon says, "$1,250,000."

Or maybe a Renoir. Renoir liked to paint flowers late in his life. He really loved roses. There's a painting of all that hanging on the wall at M. S. Rau Antiques.

Again, Wild Bill asks Lyndon, "how much?"

Lyndon answers about the Renoir, "under $1 million, it's $685.000."

But none of these say happy holidays like Norman Rockwell's original painting called "Santa Reading Mail".

Lyndon points out and points to the painting with "St. Nicholas with a halo around his head, reading the children's mail. This is pure Rockwell who had his finger on the pulse of America like no one else."

Lyndon adds about the Rockwell painting, "it's an iconic piece of Americana, a true American masterpiece."

Wild Bill asks, "how much?"

Lyndon says, "that's the best part, only $3 ,450,000."