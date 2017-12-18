Enter to Win Passes to Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con 2018 and a chance to meet Stan Lee!

WGNO News with a Twist has 3-day Weekend Passes to Wizard World Comic Con PLUS a Stan Lee VIP Package.

Watch News with a Twist at 11:00 PM on WNOL-TV (NOLA38) Next week (Tue-Fri, 12/26-12/29) for the Secret Keyword of the Day!

Enter each day with the new keyword for an additional chance to win!

For more details on the event visit the official website – wizardworld.com/comiccon/new-orleans

All winners will be selected randomly from all eligible entries received. Official Rules are linked in the contest section below.

Information about the event:

Join tens of thousands of fellow fans as they converge on the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center JAN 5-6-7, 2018 at Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con & Gaming to celebrate the best in pop culture.

Meet celebrities such as: Stan Lee (Marvel Comics), David Tenant (Doctor Who), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ian Sumerhalder (The Vampire Diaries), Summer Glau (Firefly), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham), Nichelle Nicols (Star Trek) and more!

Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con & Gaming brings it all – Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Graphic Novels, Horror, Wrestling, MMA, Original Art, Collectibles, Anime, Manga & More! Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con & Gaming is brought to you by the group who produces the most widely attended Comic Con tour!

Show Hours:

Friday, January 5, 2018 – 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, January 6, 2018 – 10am – 7pm

Sunday, January 7, 2018 – 10am – 4pm

Admissions Details:

• All Admissions Gain Entry to Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans 2018

• Important: Bring your printed out e-Admissions to the event to gain admittance.

• Save $5 by ordering your Admission in advance.

• Up to 2 Children 10 and Under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult