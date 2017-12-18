× Two men bust into apartment on St. Charles, punch resident, steal dog

NEW ORLEANS – Two men forced their way into an apartment on St. Charles Avenue, punched the man who lives there in the face, and made off with a dog.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 17 in the 3600 block of St. Charles, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The two men used a key to open the door to the apartment and then busted through a chain lock on the door.

One of the men punched the 26-year-old man who lives in the apartment in the face before making off with the dog, which reportedly belongs to the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to the NOPD.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.