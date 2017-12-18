‘Tuck Everlasting’ is SUPERIOR for Jefferson Performing Arts Society (even has a remote controlled boat!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Reviews are in.

And the reviews are "superior" for Jefferson Performing Arts Society's production of "Tuck Everlasting".

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on stage as the cast gets ready and rehearses for the final weekend of shows at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

"Tuck Everlasting" is a stage production that's quite a production on stage.

In the show, a magical, musical forest moves in and around the stage.

And Wild Bill says the best part may be the remote-controlled boat that travels across an imaginary body of water in the middle of the stage.

So what, you're probably asking, is "Tuck Everlasting" all about?

It's an adaptation of the Natalie Babbitt 1975 novel "Tuck Everlasting".

It's set in New Hampshire where it's the summer of 1893. An eleven-year-old girl named Winnie runs away from her mom. Winnie thinks her mom is overprotective. And that's because he mom probably is.

Winnie runs away and runs into that magical, musical forest. That' where she meets 17-year-old Jesse Tuck. He's played in this show by Aaron Richert, a star and a senior at NOCCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts).

As a member of the Tuck family, Jesse Tuck does what all the Tucks do. He drinks water from a magic spring. And that's what makes the Tucks, well, everlasting.

They don't get old.

They don't die.

They really are everlasting.

And so the question for Winnie, who of course falls in love with Jesse, will she drink from the magic spring and herself become everlasting.

The only way to get the answer to that question is to take a set and see for yourself.