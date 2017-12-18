× Thieves steal 12 guitars, custom gear from musician Brian Stoltz

SLIDELL – He’s played with everyone from Dr. John to the Funky Meters and the Neville Brothers, but now guitarist Brian Stoltz is missing the tools of his trade after burglars stole a dozen of his classic guitars.

Stoltz took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the news of his stolen guitars, amps, and custom gear.

“The storage facility where I keep my musical equipment was burglarized,” Stoltz wrote. “The thieves got away with a rather large amount of gear – 12 guitars, every gigable amp I own, a pedalboard with some unique, customized pieces and lots more.”

The guitars range from a 1938 Gibson Hollowbody Electric to a 12 string electric Stoltz cobbled together by hand out of parts and pieces of several different vintage guitars.

The Slidell Police Department has opened a case and is investigating the burglary, Stoltz said.

Anyone with any information on the stolen guitars and gear is asked to contact the SPD at (985) 643-3131.

Read Stoltz’s post below for a complete list and pictures of each piece that was stolen.