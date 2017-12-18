× Sheriff’s Office: $90K worth of crystal meth found in Slidell area home

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell area man was arrested Thursday after deputies found about $90,000 worth of crystal meth in his home.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a task force comprised of multiple local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home of 55-year-old Steven Zoerner in the 4000 block of Ash Drive and found about two pounds of meth.

Detectives also found several doses of prescription medication, a small amount of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Zoerner was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: Possession of more than 400 grams of Methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II CDS, possession of a Legend Drug (three counts), possession of Schedule I CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The STPSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department and Slidell Police Department.