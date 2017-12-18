Sheriff’s Office: $90K worth of crystal meth found in Slidell area home

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell area man was arrested Thursday after deputies found about $90,000 worth of crystal meth in his home.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a task force comprised of multiple local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home of 55-year-old Steven Zoerner in the 4000 block of Ash Drive and found about two pounds of  meth.

Photo of crystal meth courtesy St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Detectives also found several doses of prescription medication, a small amount of marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Zoerner was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:  Possession of more than 400 grams of Methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II CDS, possession of a Legend Drug (three counts), possession of Schedule I CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The STPSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department and Slidell Police Department.

