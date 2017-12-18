Santa rides with a SWAT team in ‘Rudolph the Deputy Reindeer’ video

BELLE CHASSE, La. – Have you ever seen Santa Claus riding an armored vehicle with a SWAT team?

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office delivers that visual and a lot more in their 2017 Christmas video.

Posted to the department’s Facebook page on December 17, Sheriff Jerry Turlich and his deputies and staff sing along to their version of the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” as various scenes unfold.

While the deputy dressed as Rudolph isn’t accepted by the other deputies at first, he ends up saving the day when Santa asks him to lead his caravan on a motorcycle.

Along the way, several deputies show off their impressive dancing skills, area schoolchildren get in on the fun, and Santa gets a ride in an armored vehicle alongside Turlich.

“From our family to yours, we want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Turlich says at the end of the video.