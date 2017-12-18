× ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star, Lucy Hale & Imagine Dragons in New Orleans for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

NEW ORLEANS– For the second year in a row, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will have a presence in New Orleans. When the fleur de lis drops from atop of Jax Brewery, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star, Lucy Hale will host the festivities.

Last year, Lucy Hale helped ring in the new year down in New Orleans, while Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy were on-hand in New York City for the ball drop.

Along with Lucy Hale, multi-platinum-selling band, Imagine Dragons will also be performing for the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

Walk the Moon will also be performing in New Orleans. They are best known for their hit, “Shut Up and Dance with Me.”

Imagine Dragons had two huge hits in 2017, “Believer,” and “Thunder.”

The New Year’s Eve party will be broadcast right here on ABC’s WGNO-TV.