Missing St. Mary Parish man last seen in Kenner-Metairie area

UPDATE: Bruno Leita was last seen about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the Kenner-Metairie area.

BERWICK, La. — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Berwick Police Department in St. Mary Parish.

The Berwick Police Department is trying to find Bruno Joseph Leita, Jr., who was reported missing on Sunday, December 17.

Bruno Leita is a 74-year-old white male with gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Mr. Leita is traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Tundra truck bearing Louisiana handicapped license plate 411460.

Mr. Leita was seen Sunday around 3 p.m. in Donaldsonville asking for directions back to Berwick.

His vehicle was then observed at approximately 6:15 pm traveling north on US 61 near West Pine Street in Gonzales, LA. Mr. Leita was last seen near the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in the Port Hudson area north of Baton Rouge, LA.

Family members confirm Mr. Leita suffers from a medical condition, which may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on Leita’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.