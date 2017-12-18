Foggy conditions continue into Tuesday

Wet and foggy weather has been hanging around since Sunday evening, and will continue into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of our area with the exception of Washington Parish, and Northern Tangipahoa, and Pearl River county Mississippi.

Visibility will be reduced to under a quarter of a mile in many locations, especially over water. The advisory will remain in place through 9 AM Tuesday. Additionally, unseasonably warm weather will linger through the work week, with highs mainly in the low 70s. Rain chances return Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, then again Friday into the weekend.

Right now the forecast potentially brings a cold front in for the holidays. The question is at this far out, it is hard to peg the timing and intensity of colder air, but certainly in a few days we will know if Christmas will feel like it, instead of 84 degrees like 2016!