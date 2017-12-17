× Still the one: Saints hold off Jets, continue to lead NFC South

It wasn’t a virtuoso performance by the New Orleans Saints, but it was enough to get their 10th win.

The Saints remained on top in the NFC South with two games to play, after a 31-19 win over the New York Jets Sunday at the Superdome.

The Saints reached double digit wins in a season for the first time since 2013.

Drew Brees threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Alvin Kamara, and 4 yards to Michael Thomas. Mark Ingram ran for 74 yards and two scores.

Brees’ TD pass to Kamara gave the Saints a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. But with 1:51 to play, the Jets closed the gap to 24-19 on a two yard touchdown pass from Bryce Petty to running back Elijah McGuire. McGuire prepped at Vandebilt Catholic.

Ingram then finished off the Jets with a 50 yard touchdown run. On the run, Ingram went over 1,000 yard rushing for the second consecutive season.

Ingram has 11 rushing TD’s this season, all in Saints victories.

Here’s a report from the Superdome from WGNO Sports’ Karen Loftus.

The Saints hold the lead in the NFC South thanks to a pair of wins over the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers also moved to 10-4 with a 31-24 win at home over the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints host Atlanta next Sunday. Kickoff is noon.