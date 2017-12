Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Santa and his elves are taking a break from toy-making, but are still checking their lists at the Audubon Aquarium. Visit Audubon Aquarium of the Americas on the dates below to see Santa and his elves dive in the Great Maya Reef tunnel!

Dates and Times

Sunday, December 17 10:30am

Tuesday, December 19 3:30pm

Wednesday, December 20 10:30am

Friday, December 22 3:30pm

Saturday, December 23 10:00am