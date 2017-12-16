Troy wins R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Troy capped-off their historic season by defeating North Texas 50-30 in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Their 50 points scored is a New Orleans Bowl record, and the Trojans finish the season at (11-2), marking the most wins they've had in a season since joining the FBS ranks in 2001.

"Great day for not only our football program but for Troy University," said Troy Head Football Coach Neal Brown. "To get to 11 wins, 21 out of our last 26 games we've won. There's not many programs doing that."

Troy jumped-out to a 22-7 lead by the second quarter, but North Texas capitalized off two Trojans turnovers and scored 13 unanswered to cut it to 22-20 at the half. Coming out of the break, the Trojans found the endzone twice in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter to stretch their lead and never let the Mean Green get closer than that 2-point margin at the half.

"This season has been up and down," Brown said. "It hasn't always been easy. It's been hard and you grow through hard times. Today we got off to a really fast start, hit a lull, had some turnovers but then came out in the second half and dominated the second half of the football game. I thought this was a program win."

"Coach Brown's message was just like it wasn't going to be easy," said Troy Senior Defensive Tackle Jamal Stadom. "We just had to come out and keep fighting. I think we were all playing hard and defensive-wise I think we were just making small mistakes that was hurting ourselves. Coach Vic just told us from a defensive standpoint to look in the mirror and just stop making the simple mistakes. I think we just locked-in and dialed and got it going."

Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers was name the game's MVP, throwing for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns and also running for another touchdown. Josh Anderson led the Trojans' ground attack with 113 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

"Today was just a memorable moment for me in itself," Anderson said. "That's something I've always wanted to do running the football this season and last season. I wanted to at least get over 100 yards and that goal was achieved today."

On the receiving end, Damion Willis also had 2 touchdowns and racked-up 135 yards on 11 catches.

"Once I caught the first pass I just knew it was going to be a really good day," Willis said. "The way Coach Brown he was getting me the ball, it was really a confidence booster. Plus Brandon, he's a great quarterback. He throws the ball where only you can catch it. The defender can't catch it. So I just knew today was really going to be a good day."

For North Texas (9-5), Mason Fine threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns but was sacked 6 times by a Trojans defense that caused 5 turnovers.