Woman caught on camera stealing $300 from back room of shoe store

SLIDELL - A woman walked into the back of a a Rack Room Shoes store last month and stole $300 from an employee.

The unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video strolling confidently into the store on November 20 wearing a red sweater and dark sunglasses.

The woman proceeded through the store and entered the store’s stock room, which is restricted to employees only.

After going through a few boxes and drawers for about two minutes, the woman can be seen opening a cabinet.

Inside, the woman located an employee’s purse and removed $300 in cash, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Slidell Police is asking for anyone with information on the identity of this female Grinch to contact investigators at (985) 643-3131 or e-mail: pio@slidellpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.