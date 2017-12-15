Weekend changes may have you digging out the raincoats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a gloomy end to a cloudy cool Friday, we will see some sunshine Saturday, and see a cooler morning with lows in the 30s and 40s. Saturday stays mainly dry and remains chilly, but as a warm front lifts north into the evening, clouds return and temperatures warm up considerably. We will go from the mid and upper 50s to the low 70s for highs.

Warm temperatures are going to last into much of next week, staying from the middle 60s to upper 60s and morning lows in the 50s. As the front stalls, showers will linger as late as Tuesday.