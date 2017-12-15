Watch thieves smash Walmart display case with hammers, make off with $10k in electronics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL - A pair of brazen thieves who used hammers to smash display cases at a Slidell Walmart made off with $10,000 worth of electronics.

The two men were recorded on surveillance camera making their way to the electronics section early in the morning on December 11, smashing glass panels on the front of displays with hammers, and then raiding the electronics inside.

They targeted Apple iPads, Apple TVs, and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, according to the Slidell Police Department.

At one point, a store employee can be seen walking up to the end of the aisle to check on the commotion, and one of the men walks toward him, hammer in hand, to intimidate the employee away.

The two men escaped in a dark colored Kia or Hyundai that was waiting in the parking lot, according to the SPD.

Slidell Police is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Scott O’Shaughnessy at (985) 646-4348 or soshaughnessy@slidellpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.