Two die in Harvey fire

HARVEY, La. — A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Harvey.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd said responders were called to a fire in the 700 block of Grefer Drive in Harvey about 4:40 p.m. The caller said two people were possibly inside the home.

When responders arrived, they found a man and a woman lying outside on the ground unconscious. EMS workers pronounced them dead at the scene.

The fire started in the kitchen, Boyd said, but it’s unclear what caused the blaze.

