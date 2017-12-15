Toddler reported missing in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. – Authorities are searching for a missing toddler north of Albany.

Three-year-old Sheldon Baker was reported missing around noon on December 15, according to the LPSO.

Baker is thought to have wandered away from his home on Jack Baker Road.

He was last seen wearing cutoff blue jeans and white shirt.

“Several agencies are assisting in this effort,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Ard said. “We are still gathering information. Our focus now is on finding Sheldon and bringing him home.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).