Stolen LSU laptop may have had personal information of up to 5,500 people

BATON ROUGE, LA — Louisiana State University says it is mailing letters to about 5,500 people whose personal information may have been on a laptop that was stolen from a LSU employee.

The university did not say the circumstances surrounding the theft but did say that the computer was password protected.

Law enforcement is involved in the case. So is a forensic company that is analyzing the data that LSU workers say could have been on the computer.

So far, the investigation showed that the computer may have contained the full names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers of people. For a smaller number, the laptop may have also contained credit card information.

At this point, the university says there is no indication that the information has been misused in any way.

As a precaution, LSU is offering a free one year membership to an identity fraud protection company. Workers say they are sending letters to the people who may have been affected and those letters should begin to arrive next week.

The university says, in the wake of the theft, it is also moving to encrypt all mobile devices it owns as well as to re-enforce policies for its employees regarding the protection of devices with sensitive information.