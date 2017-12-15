× Sean Payton slapped with $10K fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during Falcons game

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL has fined Saints head coach Sean Payton $10,000 for his behavior during the Atlanta Falcons game last week (December 7), according to NFL.com.

Payton admittedly talked to the refs on the field with “a little bit more vigor” than he was supposed to, he said after the game, but also noted that “I had enough.”

He said he called a timeout late in the fourth quarter, and when the ref asked him again, he told him he had already called for the time out. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and for “improperly entering the playing field during games,” NFL.com reports.

“I have to be smarter than that,” Payton said.

The Saints lost to the Falcons in Atlanta 20-17.

They play Atlanta again in the dome on Christmas Eve.