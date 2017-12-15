× Opioid-addicted inmate dies in OPSO custody

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate at the New Orleans jail who was going through detox for opioid addiction has died.

The 41-year-old man was “found in distress” this morning and transferred to the medical unit, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Attempts to save the inmate’s life were unsuccessful.

The inmate had already been placed on a “detoxification protocol for opiates.”

He was booked into the jail on December 13, according to the OPSO.

The name of the inmate has yet to be released, and the results of a toxicology report and autopsy are pending.