New Orleans named a top spot to ring in the New Year

NEW ORLEANS — If you don’t feel like traveling for the holidays, you’re in the right place.

USA Today has rated New Orleans one of the top 10 spots in the U.S. to ring in the New Year!

Thousands of tourists are expected to line the banks of the Mississippi River to watch the traditional Fleur De Lis drop and fireworks show, capped off this year by a performance from New Orleans own “Queen of Soul,” Irma Thomas.

Other cities that made this year’s list include Santa Fe, Key West and of course, New York!