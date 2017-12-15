Man caught on video stealing tablet, jewelry from Marigny home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a home in the Marigny.

The unidentified man can be seen rummaging through the house in the 1400 block of Chartres Street just after 12:30 p.m. on December 1.

He entered the home through a side door and made off with a Samsung tablet and several pieces of jewelry, according to the NOPD.

The thief’s face is clearly visible on the surveillance footage until he moves the camera, which appears to have been positioned on top of a wardrobe.

Anyone with information about this incident or this subject is asked to contact Detective Marshall Scallan at (504) 658-6730 or through email at mpscallan@nola.gov, or any Eighth District Detectives at (504) 658-6080.