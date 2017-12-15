× John F. Kennedy High School to return in July

NEW ORLEANS – A popular local high school that closed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina will soon make a comeback at a new location.

Lake Area New Tech Early College High School will become John F. Kennedy High School on July 1, 2018, school officials announced today.

A popular high school known for high academic standards and popular marching band program and athletic programs, the original Kennedy building on Wisner Boulevard was heavily damaged by Katrina and eventually torn down.

With the change of Lake Area’s name, New Beginnings Schools Foundation, which currently runs the school, hopes to rekindle the city’s fond memories of Kennedy.

“We have an incredible opportunity to share the JFK legacy within our NBSF community and continue the rich culture, heritage and community support that comes with it,” NBSF CEO Michelle Blouin-Williams said. “It is an exciting time for our entire community and organization, and we look forward to the return of John F. Kennedy High School next fall.”

The school’s main building will retain the Lake Area name while the campus itself switches to Kennedy.

“The NBSF Board is looking forward to working with our teachers, families, alumni, and our entire community to make this transition a smooth and positive one for the entire NBSF NOLA family,” NBSF Board Chair Leslie Bouie said.

The administration hopes to focus the attention of Kennedy alumnae on the new school beginning next year.