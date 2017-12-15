Hollywood South is so busy, productions are running out of space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A year ago, studios in New Orleans were empty. Now, things have really changed.

New productions are having to set up in warehouses because all the studios are booked! Bryan Wright, producer of The Butler and owner of Silver Screen Rentals, says this December is already one of the biggest ever.

Next year the Big Easy and Baton Rouge are expected to have around 15 productions filming. TV series like Queen Sugar, NCIS: New Orleans, and Preacher are coming back, and new ones like the Hulu series The First are coming in. Also, large film productions like Marvel's Gambit and a Tom Hanks movie about WWII will be filming in Baton Rouge.

It was a rough couple of years since the lawmakers changed the tax incentives, but it seems like everything is becoming stable and productions are heading back to Hollywood South.