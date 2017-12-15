Cookin’ with Nino: Spaghetti Squash Frittata

Posted 11:10 AM, December 15, 2017, by

Spaghetti Squash Frittata

(Serves 4 as a side dish or appetizer)

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup spaghetti squash, cooked by your favorite method.  (Methods included after recipe.)  And separated into strands.
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped Italian Parsley
  • 3 Tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 cup finely chopped Red Onion
  • 2 Teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter

Instructions:

  1. Preheat broiler.  Combine all ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Melt butter into a large non stick skillet.
  3. Pour mixture into the skillet and cook over low heat for about 12-15 minutes.
  4. Transfer to broiler for 2-3 minutes or until top is browned.

*********

How to cook spaghetti squash?

Bake it – Pierce the whole shell several times with a large fork or skewer and place in baking dish.  Cook squash in preheated 375 oven for approximately 1 hour or until flesh is tender.  Let stand covered for 5 minutes.  Allow squash to cool for about 20 minutes so that it will be easier to handle.  Cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds.  With a fork “comb” out strands.

Microwave it – Cut squash in ½ lengthwise: remove seeds.  Place squash cut sides up in a microwave dish with ¼ cup water.  Remove seeds.  Cover with plastic wrap and cook on high for 10-12 minutes, depending on size of squash.  Let stand covered, for 5 minutes.  Allow to cool for about 20 minutes so that it will be easier to handle.  With a fork “comb” out strands.

Related stories