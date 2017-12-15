× Cookin’ with Nino: Spaghetti Squash Frittata

Spaghetti Squash Frittata

(Serves 4 as a side dish or appetizer)

Ingredients:

1 Cup spaghetti squash, cooked by your favorite method. (Methods included after recipe.) And separated into strands.

4 eggs, lightly beaten

2 Tablespoons chopped Italian Parsley

3 Tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese

1 cup finely chopped Red Onion

2 Teaspoons finely chopped garlic

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 Tablespoon Butter

Instructions:

Preheat broiler. Combine all ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Melt butter into a large non stick skillet. Pour mixture into the skillet and cook over low heat for about 12-15 minutes. Transfer to broiler for 2-3 minutes or until top is browned.

*********

How to cook spaghetti squash?

Bake it – Pierce the whole shell several times with a large fork or skewer and place in baking dish. Cook squash in preheated 375 oven for approximately 1 hour or until flesh is tender. Let stand covered for 5 minutes. Allow squash to cool for about 20 minutes so that it will be easier to handle. Cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds. With a fork “comb” out strands.

Microwave it – Cut squash in ½ lengthwise: remove seeds. Place squash cut sides up in a microwave dish with ¼ cup water. Remove seeds. Cover with plastic wrap and cook on high for 10-12 minutes, depending on size of squash. Let stand covered, for 5 minutes. Allow to cool for about 20 minutes so that it will be easier to handle. With a fork “comb” out strands.