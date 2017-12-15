Burglar arrested for targeting Mandeville neighborhood

MANDEVILLE – Police have arrested a woman who they say targeted the Carriage Lane Estates neighborhood, taking packages from porches, stealing from vehicles, and swiping mail.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area on December 7 spotted 39-year-old Elizabeth McGuire rummaging through a mailbox outside a home on Carriage Lane, according to the STPSO.

McGuire matched the description of a woman spotted on surveillance video trying to force her way inside a home in the neighborhood on December 4.

Reports of stolen mail and packages in the area span back to November 9, according to the STPSO.

The woman who had been letting McGuire stay with her during that time contacted police on December 9 to report she had noticed several items missing around the house.

McGuire faces 16 counts of simple burglary, 10 counts of theft under $1,000, and one count of simple criminal damage.

Most of the items McGuire stole have been recovered and returned, according to the STPSO.

Additional charges are possible.