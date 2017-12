BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — A 16-year-old high school student from Breaux Bridge has gotten into Harvard.

To say that Ayrton Little celebrated with his classmates when he got the news of the Ivy League acceptance would be an understatement. You’ll have to watch the video above to understand what we mean.

Little is a student at TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, and according to KATC in Lafayette, Little’s brother was accepted to Stanford University earlier this month.

Wow!