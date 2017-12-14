Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Jets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. New York Jets game at the Superdome at noon.

1. Vegas likes the Saints.

The oddsmakers in Vegas predict the Saints will win this one by 16, as the Jets are coming off their worst loss of the season--a 23-0 route in Denver.

2. Jets QB Josh McCown is out this week with a broken hand.

Third-year pro Bryce Petty is expected to make the 5th start of his career Sunday. The Jets had only 100 yards of offense last week vs. the Broncos. Expect the Jets to rely heavily on the ground game and running back Bilal Powell.

3. Bet on Drew Brees and his receivers.

The Jets haven't had a takeaway since before they started their bye week on Nov 13.

