Star Wars fans are celebrating Thursday’s release of ‘The Last Jedi’ at The Prytania

NEW ORLEANS -- It's safe to say "The Force" is with several fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the latest and perhaps greatest star wars film: The Last Jedi.

"I've been looking forward to it for about six months. The reviews were really good," says Star Wars fan David Kellum.

David has been a fan since 1977 and Thursday night is his birthday.

His wife “Leia” got the tickets and managed the perfect updo as well, dressed like the princess herself.

"I love to be festive, so how can you go to a Star Wars premiere without being in costume," asks Star Wars fan Amy Kellum.

Dressing up is all part of the fun, especially at the Prytania theatre uptown, where movie goers have been enjoying films at the old theatre for decades.

The movie posters are intense, ticket holders are proud and the fashion show continues.

"I'm ‘Ray.’ I don't know much else, my husband bought be this costume because I think he thinks she's hot," says Star Wars fashion fan Jennifer Taylor.