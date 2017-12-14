× NOLA Flavor with Salty Joe’s BBQ

Salty Joe’s BBQ

“Salty Joe’s is a new Southern BBQ tradition, est. 2017. Our dishes are made with the best local ingredients and house-smoked meats. We want our guests to experience all the sweet and savory flavors of BBQ while enjoying the convenience of restaurant dining. We fire up the pit in the early mornin’ and get to work, cooking our meats low and slow all day, so you don’t have to.” – saltyjoesbbq.com

Address 43344 S. Range Road Hammond, LA 70403

Phone 985-956-7099

Email joe@saltyjoesbbq.com

Hours Open Daily 11:00am – 10:00pm

Daily Specials and Events Tuesday Nacho Tuesday Open Mic Wednesday Wings Thursday Live rock & blues music Friday Live rock music Saturday Live acoustic music Sunday Blues

Menu

