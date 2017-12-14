NOLA Flavor with Salty Joe’s BBQ
“Salty Joe’s is a new Southern BBQ tradition, est. 2017. Our dishes are made with the best local ingredients and house-smoked meats. We want our guests to experience all the sweet and savory flavors of BBQ while enjoying the convenience of restaurant dining. We fire up the pit in the early mornin’ and get to work, cooking our meats low and slow all day, so you don’t have to.” – saltyjoesbbq.com
- Address
- 43344 S. Range Road
- Hammond, LA 70403
- Phone
- 985-956-7099
- Email
- joe@saltyjoesbbq.com
- Hours
- Open Daily
- 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Daily Specials and Events
- Tuesday
- Nacho Tuesday
- Open Mic
- Wednesday
- Wings
- Thursday
- Live rock & blues music
- Friday
- Live rock music
- Saturday
- Live acoustic music
- Sunday
- Blues
- Menu
Click here for more information about Salty Joe’s BBQ.