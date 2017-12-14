× New Orleans’ Palestinian community to protest President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision

New Orleans – The Crescent City’s Palestinian community will protest President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Community (NOPSC) is holding “Palestinian Day of Rage: Justice for Jerusalem” at the corner of Canal and Decatur from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

In a Facebook post for the event, the NOPSC says it’s protesting “the continued apartheid that East Jerusalemites and all Palestinians have been living under for 50 years.”

Last week, President Trump announced the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and will eventually move its embassy to the holy city.

Jerusalem’s status is an issue many world leaders have avoided as both Palestinians and Israelis claim the city as their political capital. Israel has controlled the entire city since 1967. The idea is that a two-state solution would give the Palestinians East Jerusalem and Israel the western half.